Previous
Photo 2599
Torrential
Today in the Lake District it rained. We went to amble round Ambleside. But it really RAINED, so much so that the river Rothay which runs into Windermere became a raging torrent.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
3
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
15th July 2025 4:14pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Beautiful rushing water. Stay safe!
July 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 15th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2025
