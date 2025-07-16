Previous
Bugs by gaf005
Photo 2600

Bugs

On a walk with old friends along a path by Lake Windermere I went to take a photo of a ladybird to find in the cluster of flowers alongside were four, no five, insects!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Busy bugs on what looks like yarrow. Beautiful capture.
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact