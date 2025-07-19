Previous
Inquisitive. by gaf005
Inquisitive.

It sat and stared for ages. I'm not sure if it was after the crumbs from my scone and jam, or one of the multitude of wasps that were plaguing us.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
