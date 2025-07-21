Previous
The Long and Winding Road. by gaf005
The Long and Winding Road.

The view back at Wrynose Pass with its tortuous bends and steep climbs is truly staggering. If you look carefully you can see the road disappearing into the distance.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Beautiful scene. I love this drive.
July 21st, 2025  
