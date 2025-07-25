Previous
Escape artist. by gaf005
Photo 2609

Escape artist.

This bat was rather hopeful for a getaway from its (rather smelly) enclosure.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact