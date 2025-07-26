Previous
On Guard by gaf005
Photo 2610

On Guard

The magical Meercat never cease to amuse and entertain with their poses and antics.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Andy Oz ace
Excellent timing, great pose!
July 26th, 2025  
