Previous
Photo 2611
I can't afford private dentistry.
Camels have funny faces to start with but when they chew the cud they are even funnier. The effect on their teeth is quite deleterious.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th July 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark
So much personality in this photo
July 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
July 27th, 2025
