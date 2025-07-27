Previous
I can't afford private dentistry. by gaf005
I can't afford private dentistry.

Camels have funny faces to start with but when they chew the cud they are even funnier. The effect on their teeth is quite deleterious.
27th July 2025

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mark
So much personality in this photo
July 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
July 27th, 2025  
