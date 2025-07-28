Previous
Something's afoot by gaf005
Something's afoot

The monkey was sat with its paw right up against the window of its enclosure. Methinks a chiropodist is needed.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Maybe a chiropodist! LOL! It is a very interesting shot with all the lines and textures and something we don't see often
July 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing patterns in that foot and those toe pads.
July 28th, 2025  
