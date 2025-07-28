Sign up
Photo 2612
Something's afoot
The monkey was sat with its paw right up against the window of its enclosure. Methinks a chiropodist is needed.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th July 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Maybe a chiropodist! LOL! It is a very interesting shot with all the lines and textures and something we don't see often
July 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing patterns in that foot and those toe pads.
July 28th, 2025
