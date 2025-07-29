Sign up
Photo 2613
All you need is love
I adore love birds with their colourful plumage.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
3
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2613
photos
93
followers
71
following
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th July 2025 5:35pm
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
July 29th, 2025
