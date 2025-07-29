Previous
All you need is love by gaf005
All you need is love

I adore love birds with their colourful plumage.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
July 29th, 2025  
