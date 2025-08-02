Sign up
Photo 2617
Pollen time!
Bees and other insects were plenteous when I visited Herstmonceux Castle this afternoon, this one speckled in pollen.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, great close-up and sharp detail!
August 2nd, 2025
