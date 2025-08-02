Previous
Pollen time! by gaf005
Photo 2617

Pollen time!

Bees and other insects were plenteous when I visited Herstmonceux Castle this afternoon, this one speckled in pollen.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, great close-up and sharp detail!
August 2nd, 2025  
