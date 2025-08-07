Previous
Croak by gaf005
Croak

One of the visitors to today's children's holiday club at church was this fabulous frog - the kids loved him!
7th August 2025

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
