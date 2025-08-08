Previous
Favourite by gaf005
Photo 2623

Favourite

As the Bearded Dragon was passed round on a cushion the kids loved it - well, most of them anyway!
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact