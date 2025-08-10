Previous
Not for the faint-hearted. by gaf005
Photo 2625

Not for the faint-hearted.

At the end of the day few punters were taking their chances even though it was still warm and sunny. Me? Not likely!!
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact