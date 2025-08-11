Previous
Feeding Time. by gaf005
Feeding Time.

'It's mine!' - this otter was not giving up it's fish at the British Wildlife Centre today.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
GaryW
What a beautiful animal!
August 11th, 2025  
