Laid back. by gaf005
Photo 2627

Laid back.

It was a very 'ot afternoon, so time for the otter to have a swim - backstroke of course.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Shirley ace
A delightful capture
August 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 12th, 2025  
