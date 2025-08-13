Sign up
Previous
Photo 2628
Dozing
Towards the end of the day I came across this fox 'lazing on a sunny afternoon, in summertime'.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
11th August 2025 5:18pm
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 13th, 2025
