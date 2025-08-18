Previous
Floral Feast by gaf005
Floral Feast

Nymans National Trust today had an abundance of beautiful flowers, often with accompanying insects of course.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 18th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 18th, 2025  
