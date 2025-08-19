Previous
I never promised you a Rose Garden
I never promised you a Rose Garden

What a stunning floral display at Nymans National Trust. They have removed all the roses, which were dead or dying, and created a feast of colour to give the ground chance to recover before they plant a new rose garden.
19th August 2025

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dorothy ace
Lovely idea!
August 19th, 2025  
