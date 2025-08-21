Previous
Bent by gaf005
Photo 2636

Bent

The contortions of the Wisteria were fascinating and this was one of the most extreme, showing off its wonderful textures.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact