Who's a pretty boy then? by gaf005
Photo 2637

Who's a pretty boy then?

I took rather a lot of pictures of the white cockatoo, as it clambered around its cage saying 'Hello there', attempting to capture the amazing detail of its eye and at last I managed one I was happy with.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Shirley ace
Wow !
August 22nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lol, what a fun closeup!
August 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 22nd, 2025  
