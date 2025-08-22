Sign up
Previous
Photo 2637
Who's a pretty boy then?
I took rather a lot of pictures of the white cockatoo, as it clambered around its cage saying 'Hello there', attempting to capture the amazing detail of its eye and at last I managed one I was happy with.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
3
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2637
photos
92
followers
67
following
722% complete
View this month »
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
22nd August 2025 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
Wow !
August 22nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lol, what a fun closeup!
August 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
August 22nd, 2025
