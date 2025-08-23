Previous
Bald Eagle by gaf005
Bald Eagle

The name bemused me when it clearly isn't 'bald' but it's evident that in the 17th century the term 'bald' did not mean hairless but white.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
