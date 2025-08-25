Previous
Basking by gaf005
Photo 2640

Basking

The afternoon sun was intense but the well-watered Tithonia love it.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nice captured with the background flowers.
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact