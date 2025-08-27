Previous
Mr Badger by gaf005
Photo 2642

Mr Badger

I always thought of badgers as shy nocturnal creatures but this one wasn't, scampering about its compound and very friendly with its keeper.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous shot!
August 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful.to see one up close in the daytime.
August 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact