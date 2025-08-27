Sign up
Photo 2642
Mr Badger
I always thought of badgers as shy nocturnal creatures but this one wasn't, scampering about its compound and very friendly with its keeper.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
11th August 2025 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Fabulous shot!
August 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful.to see one up close in the daytime.
August 27th, 2025
