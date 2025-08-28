Sign up
Previous
Photo 2643
Here’s looking at you, baby!
I was fascinated by the weird eye movements of this panther chameleon.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2643
photos
92
followers
67
following
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
28th August 2025 1:40pm
Corinne
ace
Great shot, vibrant colors
August 28th, 2025
