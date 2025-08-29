Previous
RNLI by gaf005
RNLI

High drama at the end of the day as the Hastings Lifeboat was returning from repairs and was being hoisted up from the beach to be transported into the Lifeboat Station.
29th August 2025

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
