Camouflage by gaf005
Photo 2645

Camouflage

It took us a while to spot the flatfish in the gravel but once we’d seen one, they were all over the place.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Wow -awesome!
August 30th, 2025  
