Previous
Gliding by by gaf005
Photo 2646

Gliding by

Of all the fish at Hastings Aquarium, this sailfin snapper caught my eye with its majestic beauty as it shot past me.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A stunning fish with a sad gaze
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact