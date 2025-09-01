Sign up
Previous
Photo 2647
Breezy
My DSLR camera came back from repair today which was a huge relief and it was ideal for capturing the waves battering the seafront in Bexhill.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
3
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2647
photos
92
followers
67
following
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd September 2025 1:32am
Suzanne
ace
I always feel a bit 'armless', so to speak without my usual camera. Great shot!
September 1st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Great capture!
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice timing, quite a splash. Your repaired camera seems to have done a good job here.
September 1st, 2025
