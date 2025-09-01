Previous
Breezy

My DSLR camera came back from repair today which was a huge relief and it was ideal for capturing the waves battering the seafront in Bexhill.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
I always feel a bit 'armless', so to speak without my usual camera. Great shot!
September 1st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Great capture!
September 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice timing, quite a splash. Your repaired camera seems to have done a good job here.
September 1st, 2025  
