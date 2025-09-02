Sign up
Previous
Photo 2648
And still they come.
Flowers fade and vanish but there seems a never-ending supply of dandelions.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
ace
Pretty closeup
September 2nd, 2025
