The answer my friend... by gaf005
Photo 2649

The answer my friend...

Today's blustery conditions have shortened the life of this dandelion, and yet it is also the beginning of life.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Shirley ace
A nice detailed image
September 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Perfectly captured!
September 3rd, 2025  
