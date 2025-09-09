Previous
Plethora by gaf005
Plethora

There were crab apples galore adorning the tree in this afternoon's bright sunshine but I fear not many will survive the wind and lashing rain of the next few days.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
