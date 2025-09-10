Previous
Medlar tree fruit by gaf005
Photo 2656

Medlar tree fruit

When I first saw this I thought it was eaten away by insects and damaged but in fact this is how it's supposed to be.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact