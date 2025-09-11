Previous
Mullein by gaf005
Photo 2657

Mullein

In addition to its unusual looks, when I searched this plant I found it had rather a lot of medicinal benefits, including smoking its leaves to improve lung health!
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact