A stitch in time.
I am amazed at the intricacy of the needlecraft of this hanging in Standen House, exemplifying the best of William Morris interior designs. How long must it have taken to do it? Good job it came from before the era of TV and the internet.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags
ace
It's beautiful and a lost art to most folks.
September 18th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
But what is even more amazing is that it came from a time when lights were not the best and embroidery in dim light ruined eyes and hands!
September 18th, 2025
