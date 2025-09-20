Previous
Protruding by gaf005
Photo 2666

Protruding

Standing high above the hedge is this honeysuckle after the rain, with its wonderful contours and colours.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
The colors are remarkable!
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact