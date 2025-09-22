Previous
Hard going by gaf005
As I walked along the path my eye was caught by a flash of red from a ladybird taking a tortuous trip over and around the ivy.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
Cute close up
September 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding macro!
September 22nd, 2025  
