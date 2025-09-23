Sign up
Previous
Photo 2669
Let us prey!
My eyes were drawn from yesterday's ladybird by a lurking spider, and then I saw they were everywhere, myriads of them, all eagerly awaiting their prey.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
3
3
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2669
photos
92
followers
67
following
731% complete
View this month »
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
18th September 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Very scary
September 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow!
September 23rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fantastic detailed capture fav
September 23rd, 2025
