Let us prey! by gaf005
Let us prey!

My eyes were drawn from yesterday's ladybird by a lurking spider, and then I saw they were everywhere, myriads of them, all eagerly awaiting their prey.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
Very scary
September 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow!
September 23rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fantastic detailed capture fav
September 23rd, 2025  
