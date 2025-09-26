Sign up
Photo 2672
Shiny
Our youngest grandson (7) collects conkers on the way home from school and has quite a collection. I must admit, we joined in on the way home from school and it was quite addictive - I ended up with a pocket-full of them to add to his collection.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
3
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2672
photos
92
followers
67
following
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th September 2025 4:22pm
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
September 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
Quite a collection
September 26th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Really nice pic. I remember bee he to bring a big bucket of acorns home from holiday when our kids were little!
September 26th, 2025
