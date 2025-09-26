Previous
Our youngest grandson (7) collects conkers on the way home from school and has quite a collection. I must admit, we joined in on the way home from school and it was quite addictive - I ended up with a pocket-full of them to add to his collection.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
September 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
Quite a collection
September 26th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Really nice pic. I remember bee he to bring a big bucket of acorns home from holiday when our kids were little!
September 26th, 2025  
