Previous
Not only, but also. by gaf005
Photo 2673

Not only, but also.

In addition to yesterday's conkers he also collects acorns, not as plenteous but even more interesting with their various shapes, sizes, shades, splits and stalks.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact