Previous
Photo 2676
Golden Larch
Autumn colours glowing in the afternoon sunlight.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
29th September 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
Lovely against the sky
September 30th, 2025
