Previous
Golden Larch by gaf005
Photo 2676

Golden Larch

Autumn colours glowing in the afternoon sunlight.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Lovely against the sky
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact