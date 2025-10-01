Sign up
Previous
Photo 2677
How the mighty are fallen
The once proud Giant Redwood Tree in the centre of the picture would have dwarfed the other trees at Sheffield Park but was left in tatters by a lightning strike 3 years ago and is now a shadow of its former self.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
0
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2677
photos
92
followers
67
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
29th September 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
