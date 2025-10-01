Previous
How the mighty are fallen by gaf005
Photo 2677

How the mighty are fallen

The once proud Giant Redwood Tree in the centre of the picture would have dwarfed the other trees at Sheffield Park but was left in tatters by a lightning strike 3 years ago and is now a shadow of its former self.
