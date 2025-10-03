Sign up
Previous
Photo 2679
Glow
The rich autumn colours are so wonderful and welcome.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
3
3
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2679
photos
92
followers
67
following
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
29th September 2025 4:10pm
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful light and colours
October 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color!
October 3rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes indeed!
October 3rd, 2025
