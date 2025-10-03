Previous
Glow by gaf005
Photo 2679

Glow

The rich autumn colours are so wonderful and welcome.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful light and colours
October 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous color!
October 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes indeed!
October 3rd, 2025  
