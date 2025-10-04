Sign up
Photo 2680
Vivid
This Spindle Tree with its purplish-scarlet fruit and red/purple leaves was certainly eye-catching amongst all varied the autumn shades.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
October 4th, 2025
