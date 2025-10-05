Previous
This almost comical life-sized sculpture of a horse at Sheffield Park National Trust is made of brown and white willow and represents the history of the coach house which it stands alongside and is now a café.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mark
Fantastic sculpture
October 5th, 2025  
