Photo 2682
Like a bridge over ... mud.
Even though the mud was dried up we were still grateful for this lovely rustic bridge.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley
ace
Oh how wonderfully rustic
October 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a marvelous bridge!
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
What a lovely rustic bridge! Love your title!
October 6th, 2025
