Keep Out! by gaf005
Photo 2683

Keep Out!

This gloriously gruesome griffin is one of two standing guard outside Bletchley Park Mansion to protect the secrets of the code-breakers who made it possible for Britain to win WW2.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
