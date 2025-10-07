Sign up
Previous
Photo 2683
Keep Out!
This gloriously gruesome griffin is one of two standing guard outside Bletchley Park Mansion to protect the secrets of the code-breakers who made it possible for Britain to win WW2.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
