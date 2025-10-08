Previous
Top Secret by gaf005
Top Secret

This hidden away sentry box guarded Bletchley's back gates where Motorcycle Dispatch Riders would secretly arrive day and night with intercepted enemy messages from units all over England, for them to be deciphered.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
October 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Awesome!
October 8th, 2025  
