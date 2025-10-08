Sign up
Photo 2684
Top Secret
This hidden away sentry box guarded Bletchley's back gates where Motorcycle Dispatch Riders would secretly arrive day and night with intercepted enemy messages from units all over England, for them to be deciphered.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
2
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
October 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Awesome!
October 8th, 2025
