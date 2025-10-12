Previous
No Escape by gaf005
Photo 2688

No Escape

Even these two (honey mushrooms?) growing apart from the cluster did not escape the annihilation, presumably by vandals with sticks or branches. We found them in fragments later, hardly recognisable.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
