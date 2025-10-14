Previous
Autumn mist by gaf005
Photo 2690

Autumn mist

A grey sky but the afternoon soon breaking through to accentuate the seasonal colours.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
October 14th, 2025  
