Previous
Photo 2690
Autumn mist
A grey sky but the afternoon soon breaking through to accentuate the seasonal colours.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2690
photos
91
followers
67
following
736% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th October 2025 2:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
October 14th, 2025
