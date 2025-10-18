Previous
Iconic London by gaf005
Photo 2694

Iconic London

Ah, but am I referring to St Paul's Cathedral, or to the tele[hone kiosk, even though you cannot see it is red at night-time?
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact